K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

Shares of KNT opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24.

K92 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.