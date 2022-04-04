Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Chardan Capital to “Neutral”

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of KLDO stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Kaleido Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 108.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

