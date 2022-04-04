KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,707 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,840,000 after purchasing an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,797,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 719,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,357,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

