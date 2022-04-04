Kava.io Price Hits $5.62 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00203320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00414900 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00052434 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

