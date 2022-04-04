Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Announces Dividend of $0.20

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE KYN opened at $9.39 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.