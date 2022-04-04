KE (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 715,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,535,324 shares.The stock last traded at $15.48 and had previously closed at $14.01.

BEKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Get KE alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -1.48.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.