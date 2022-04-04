Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $445.23 million and $3.62 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 654,989,475 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

