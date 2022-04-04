Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $66.48

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.48, but opened at $63.44. Kenon shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
