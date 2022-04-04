Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $66.48

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.48, but opened at $63.44. Kenon shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kenon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kenon by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

