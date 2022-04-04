Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 11th (OTCMKTS:KCACU)

Kensington Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KCACU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 11th. Kensington Capital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of KCACU opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22.

