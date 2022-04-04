Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €803.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €803.00 ($882.42) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($989.01) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($763.74) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €778.00 ($854.95).

Shares of KER traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €575.30 ($632.20). The stock had a trading volume of 154,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is €612.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €651.52. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($458.68).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

