Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €778.83 ($855.86).

A number of analysts have weighed in on KER shares. UBS Group set a €813.00 ($893.41) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($769.23) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($821.98) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €800.00 ($879.12) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €575.30 ($632.20) on Monday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €612.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €651.52.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

