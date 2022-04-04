Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given New €115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €125.00 ($137.36) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($148.35) to €136.00 ($149.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Kerry Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.15. 13,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,759. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.94.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

