KeyCorp Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s current price.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

