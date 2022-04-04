KeyCorp Raises Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $31.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI opened at $27.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.