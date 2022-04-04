KeyCorp Weighs in on Haynes International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $48.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after buying an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after buying an additional 71,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.88%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

