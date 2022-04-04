KeyCorp Weighs in on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.72 for the year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $213.32 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $144.29 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average of $206.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

