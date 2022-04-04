Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.29.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Monday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.07.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

