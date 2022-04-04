KeyFi Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $632,111.85 and $36,711.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.53 or 0.07502147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00048710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.88 or 0.99705516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

