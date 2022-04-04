Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) versus NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Critical Comparison

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinetik and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 19.88 $99.22 million $5.13 12.64 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

Kinetik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinetik and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 2 0 3.00 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Kinetik currently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.04%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 25.18% -11.27% 2.94% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kinetik has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinetik beats NGL Energy Partners on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Midstream Co. engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

