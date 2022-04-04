Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 335 ($4.39) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 355 ($4.65). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 295 ($3.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.10) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.50 ($4.59).

KGF stock opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.10). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 323.09.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,386 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

