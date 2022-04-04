Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.10) to GBX 255 ($3.34) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.57) to GBX 375 ($4.91) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $6.76 on Monday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

