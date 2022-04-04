Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.69. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 72,248 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on KC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.21). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 130.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 73.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 283,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 40.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 70,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

