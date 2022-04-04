KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $450.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

KLAC opened at $360.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.75 and a 200 day moving average of $379.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

