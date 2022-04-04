Kleros Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002381 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00233933 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 622,509,253 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

