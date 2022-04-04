Klever Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.85 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $124.85 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.32 or 0.07525866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,607.25 or 0.99979408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

