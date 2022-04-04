Knight Therapeutics (GUD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Knight Therapeutics (TSE: GUD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2022 – Knight Therapeutics was given a new C$7.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Knight Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bloom Burton. They now have a C$6.70 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Knight Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Knight Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Knight Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Knight Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

3/25/2022 – Knight Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

3/24/2022 – Knight Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$5.30 price target on the stock.

TSE GUD opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Knight Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.01 and a 1 year high of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

