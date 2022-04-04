Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($112.97).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($112.09) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($103.30) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($136.26) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KBX opened at €69.34 ($76.20) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of €79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.47. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €62.98 ($69.21) and a 12-month high of €113.60 ($124.84).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

