KnoxFS (New) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,691.00 (KFX)

KnoxFS (New) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (New) has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One KnoxFS (New) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges. KnoxFS (New) has a total market cap of $204,530.25 and approximately $3,691.00 worth of KnoxFS (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KnoxFS (New) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.32 or 0.07491840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.62 or 0.99817465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046762 BTC.

KnoxFS (New) Profile

KnoxFS (New)’s total supply is 510,861 coins. KnoxFS (New)’s official Twitter account is @fs_knox

KnoxFS (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KnoxFS (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KnoxFS (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KnoxFS (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KnoxFS (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KnoxFS (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.