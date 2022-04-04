Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001337 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $80.75 million and $2.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00375532 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00092777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00105048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000093 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,013,945 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

