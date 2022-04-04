Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.31 ($42.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

