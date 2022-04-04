Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.9641 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.