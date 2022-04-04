KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 913,594 shares.The stock last traded at $15.27 and had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 187.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile (NYSE:KT)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

