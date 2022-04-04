Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Billion

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $190.31 or 0.00408279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $93.41 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.96 or 0.07532087 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,690.86 or 1.00166322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00054873 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

