Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $448,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $777,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,709,000 after acquiring an additional 357,109 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,235,000 after acquiring an additional 201,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 732,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

