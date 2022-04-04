L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $35.56. 158,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

