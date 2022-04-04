Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Down to $537.61

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $537.61, but opened at $526.19. Lam Research shares last traded at $526.11, with a volume of 3 shares.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.04.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $552.45 and a 200 day moving average of $604.87.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.