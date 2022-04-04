Lambda 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Profile

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,352,845 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

