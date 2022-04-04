Lamden (TAU) Price Tops $0.0670 on Major Exchanges

Lamden (TAU) traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $173,365.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

