Landbox (LAND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.00

Landbox (LAND) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $88,305.20 and $52.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00049034 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.80 or 0.07520851 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,134.19 or 1.00112097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

