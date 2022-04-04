Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) SVP Mark David Denny Sells 2,626 Shares

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 697,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 3.85.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 36.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,900.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after buying an additional 88,591 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

