Lead Wallet Achieves Market Cap of $953,438.44 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $953,438.44 and approximately $42,444.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

