Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $142.40 on Monday. Lear has a 12 month low of $127.91 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.