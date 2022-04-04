Ledyard National Bank Acquires 773 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.79. 197,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,402,271. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day moving average is $216.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.