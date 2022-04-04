Ledyard National Bank Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.26. 3,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $350.99 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

