Ledyard National Bank Has $1.16 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

