Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.53.

Shares of MA traded up $2.87 on Monday, reaching $366.84. 43,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,702. The firm has a market cap of $358.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

