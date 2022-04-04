Ledyard National Bank Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSGX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 313.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.29. 6,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,513. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

