Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

