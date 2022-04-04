LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $113.80

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.80 and last traded at $113.80, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($147.25) to €118.00 ($129.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.75 and its 200-day moving average is $139.50.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

