Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 139446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

