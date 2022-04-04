Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPSGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 139446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

